  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Finnegan Lee Elder, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, Italy, Mario Cerciello Rega, Murder, Police Slaying, Rome, Rome Police Slaying, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, San Francisco, San Francisco News


ROME (CBS / AP) — The lawyers of one of two Bay Area teenagers being held in the slaying of an Italian police officer have dropped a request for their client to be released.

Lawyers for Gabriel Natale-Hjorth of Mill Valley, who’s in custody for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Italian police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, said Monday they need time to study new evidence that emerged recently.

Bay Area Teens Arrested in Italy for Stabbing, Killing Officer

Finnegan Lee Elder (left); Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth

Lawyer Francesco Petrelli says “it was the only possible decision, as prosecutors told us there are new investigative activities ongoing.”

Natale-Hjorth and his friend, Finnegan Lee Elder of San Francisco, were jailed in Rome in July as investigators probe their alleged roles in Cerciello Rega’s death.

Mario Cerciello Rega

Mario Cerciello Rega, was stabbed to death in Rome. (Via AP)

Prosecutors say Elder stabbed Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth scuffled with the officer’s partner during a meeting organized by the teens to get money and cocaine in exchange for a backpack they had snatched.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments