FREMONT (CBS SF) — A big rig jackknifed and began leaking fuel early Monday, forcing the shutdown of all northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 just outside of the Fremont city limits, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was first reported at 1:48 a.m. near Vargas Road. The big rig and three other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The heavily damaged big rig began leaking fuel, triggering a hazmat situation and shutting down all northbound lanes. While traffic was being diverted off the Fremont, traffic on the busy freeway was at a complete standstill.
The CHP said minor injuries were reported and suggested for commuters to take Interstate Highway 880 as an alternate.
