



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cold weather front rolled into the Bay Area early Monday, bringing with it intermittent showers that lead to a slow and challenging morning commute.

Accidents clogged traffic on several roadways including a big rig tanker crash that brought travel to a near halt in the northbound lanes of 680. The collision involved four vehicles including two big rigs.

One of the big rigs dumped thousands of gallons fuel onto the freeway, triggering a hazmat response. More than five hours after the crash was first reported, all northbound lanes of I-680 remained closed. Shortly before 9 a.m., two northbound lanes were reopened.

The California Highway Patrol had yet to determine a cause of the crash, but the roads were wet at the time of the chain collision.

Meanwhile in Napa County, the CHP said wet roads likely contributed to an SUV rollover accident that claimed a woman’s life and sent three others to the hospital.

The crash took place on Dry Creek Road around 6 a.m. The SUV veered out of control, overturned. The woman was ejected and declared dead at the scene.

Forecaster said that over the last 24 hours, 0.39 of an inch had fallen in Castro Valley, 0.33 at Mount Diablo, 0.25 in Ben Lomond and 0.16 of an inch in Oakland.

Radar update: the cold front is pushing through the #BayArea with rain 🌧️ now spreading into the South and East Bay. Roads may be slick, drive with caution! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VYJSEJyG2U — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 16, 2019

The front also brought with it lightning, particularly in the North Bay.

Thunderstorms are possible across the area today and are already occurring this morning over portions of Shasta and Tehama counties. “When thunder roars, head indoors!” #cawx pic.twitter.com/kd1z0OUHOO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 16, 2019

The National Weather Service said Monday’s precipitation was expected to end in all areas by mid afternoon.

“Tuesday is shaping up to be a sunny and mild day in between weather systems,” the weather service said. “The next system, currently located in the Gulf of

Alaska, is forecast to drop southeast and into northern California by late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Models generally agree that a few showers may make it as far south as the North Bay on Wednesday.”

