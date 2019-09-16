Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Overdue fines are a thing of the past at the San Francisco Public Library.
Effective Monday, the library will no longer charge overdue fines. Additionally, all outstanding overdue fines are cleared from borrowers’ records.
Fine forgiveness applies to the Main Library, all neighborhood branches and bookmobiles.
Library users will still be charged for lost or damaged books and materials.
The move places the library among a growing number of fine-free libraries in the Bay Area and across the country.
The library says eliminating overdue fines helps increase patron access, makes better use of staff time, and helps build a better relationship with the community.
For more information, visit sfpl.org/finefree.
