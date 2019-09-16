



TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — The calendar may say it is summer, but a cold front roaring through Northern California Monday left a wintry dusting of snow at the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Caltrans officials posted a photo on twitter shortly after noon showing snow accumulating on U.S. Interstate 80 at the top of Donner Summit about 10 miles west of Truckee.

SEPTEMBER 16 and we officially have ❄️❄️❄️ at Donner Summit! Please slow down for the weather conditions while driving in the Sierra today. pic.twitter.com/2RuglbGdfK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 16, 2019

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol was urging motorists to slow down on the mountain passes on Highway 50 and Highway 80.

National Weather Service forecasters told ski enthusiasts that the snow would not be sticking.

“Light snow accumulations will also be possible mainly above 8,000-8,500` but not looking much for than an inch or two,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Any snow that falls on roadways will be short lived and quick to melt due to time of year and relatively warm ground.”

Officials at Squaw Valley tweeted video of the snow falling at Gold Coast.

A strong cold front packing winds gusting up to 50 mph sent sending temperatures plummeting Monday across western Nevada.

The weather service issued a red flag warning for most all of northern Nevada with the exception of the northwest corner of the state because of high winds and low humidity that will create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Winds had been gusting up to 44 mph at Reno Stead Airport on Monday morning before a small airplane was blown off the runway. The plane suffered significant damage but no one was hurt.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph were possible in wind-prone areas of the U.S. Highway 395 corridor along the Sierra’s eastern front.

Weather service forecasters in Reno said lows Tuesday morning may reach the freezing mark for outlying valleys across western Nevada with 20s possible for Sierra valleys.

Autumn doesn’t officially begin until the fall equinox next Monday.