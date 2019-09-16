TIBURON (CBS SF/AP) — An 11-year-old Tiburon boy died, his bother was injured and his father arrested on manslaughter charges in a boating mishap near Angel Island on Sunday, authorities said.
Tiburon Police said they arrested 57-year-old Javier Burillo, of Belvedere, Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.
The 11-year-old was thrown overboard into the San Francisco Bay and struck by the vessel. Police say Burillo’s 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from a boat in open waters near Angel Island.
Both were pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Burillo’s older son had cuts to his leg and was transported to a hospital.
The father was being held in Marin County Jail on $1 million.
