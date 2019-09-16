  • KPIX 5On Air

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire erupted inside the old commissary building on Mare Island late Sunday night, destroying the abandon building in a blaze that was visible from nearby Vallejo.

Fire officials said they received a call reporting the fire around 10:37 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found the large building most than 50 percent engulfed in flames. Fearing the collapse of the empty building, firefighters were forced to take a defensive strategy to fight the fire.

The blaze was contained at 3:00 am Monday morning. The fire is under investigation, but officials said the structure had no electricity but was inhabited by homeless individuals.

