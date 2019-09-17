SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Monday the city’s Division Circle Navigation Center will be able to serve more of the city’s homeless after adding 60 new beds.

The new beds bring the total number of beds at Division Circle, located at 224 S. Van Ness Ave., to 186.

The new shelter beds are helping Breed reach her goal of adding 1,000 new shelter beds to the city’s stock by the end of 2020.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night and access to behavioral health care if they need it,” Breed said in a statement.

“We must continue adding more shelters and housing throughout San Francisco and connecting people to the services that can help them get off the streets and out of homelessness,” she said.

Since taking office, Breed has added 346 new shelter beds. Almost ready are 244 more and 200 additional are in the pipeline, according to Breed’s office.

“We are thrilled to be expanding access to the Division Circle Navigation Center today for people suffering on our streets,” said Jeff Kositsky, director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “Navigation Centers are a critical tool to provide safety and a step in the journey to exiting homelessness.”

The Division Circle location, formerly a Caltrans storage lot, first opened more than a year ago and is operated by the St. Vincent de Paul Society, with help from the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the City and County of San Francisco Human Services Agency.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.