SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There were major delay reported on BART Tuesday evening in San Francisco due to an equipment problem on the track, BART officials said.
The BART Twitter account had posted about multiple 10-minute delays on Tuesday starting shortly before 1 p.m., but starting at 5:42 p.m., the account tweeted about equipment problems in San Francisco four different times.
There is a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions due to an equipment problem on the track.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 18, 2019
One of the tweets indicated there were delays in the East Bay direction, but the most recent was reporting a major delay headed towards the San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae and Daly City directions.
There is a major delay at San Francisco stations in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City directions due to an equipment problem on the track.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 18, 2019
There was no indication when the problem would be resolved.
You must log in to post a comment.