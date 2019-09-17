SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Decades after their passing, rock legends Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will hit the stage as part of a tour that begins in San Francisco later this week.
While it won’t be the actual rockers, organizers of the “Rock ‘N Roll Dreams Tour” said it will feel and sound just like they’re on stage. Base Hologram is using sound from actual performances by Orbison, who died in 1988, and Holly, who died in 1959, to create holograms of the singers.
The company uses body doubles and a little computer magic to create the look. A live band and orchestra will accompany the projections.
The high-tech show has gotten the blessing from Orbison’s family.
“It’s so touching to see people having these family moments, where it’s like a guy and his dad, and they’re watching my dad and they’re in tears,” said Alex Orbison, the singer’s son.
The tour, which includes nearly 60 stops across the country and in Europe, kicks off Thursday at the Palace of Fine Arts and continues through November.
