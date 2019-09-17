SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Single-game tickets go on sale to the public this week for the Golden State Warriors’ first season at the new Chase Center arena in San Francisco.
Before tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday afternoon, there will be exclusive presale events starting Tuesday morning.
The first presale event starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday for Warriors season ticket members, then at 10 a.m. for Chase cardholders. At 2 p.m. members of the new Dub Club benefits program can purchase tickets.
On Wednesday, all Warriors Insiders members will receive information about a presale at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m.
The Warriors start their first regular season at Chase Center by hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. The team encourages fans to purchase tickets directly by visiting www.warriors.com, calling (888) GSW-HOOP or visiting Chase Center’s box office.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
