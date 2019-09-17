SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A state prison inmate who walked away from a minimum security facility at Salinas Valley State Prison over the weekend has been captured in San Francisco, authorities announced Tuesday.
The state department of corrections said 35-year-old Adam L. Beck was taken into custody at an apartment on San Francisco on Monday night without incident.
Beck was discovered missing during a routine count at 5 a.m. Saturday and was not in his assigned area as a dining worker, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.
A manhunt was launched in Northern California and included officers from the California Highway Patrol.
“He was received by CDCR in September 2018 from Placer County and Santa Clara County to serve four years for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger,” the department said in a release.
His earliest possible parole date was December 2019.
