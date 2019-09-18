



SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers insisted Wednesday the team will continue to manage Levi’s Stadium for non-NFL events, the day after the Santa Clara Stadium Authority voted to end the existing agreement that gave the team control of the venue.

On Tuesday, the authority said it voted to end the agreement because of alleged infractions that include certain misrepresentations to the authority, failing to pay prevailing wages and the failure to manage the stadium properly and maximize financial performance.

RELATED: Rolling Stones Complain About Restrictions At Levi’s Stadium In Letter

The 49ers issued a terse statement on Wednesday in response, saying the team “will continue to manage Levi’s Stadium and attract the greatest events in the world to the Bay Area.”

Santa Clara city officials and the team have long been at odds over the stadium and it’s management, including issues with performers breaking curfew and compensation for police and fire services at events.

At a press conference Wednesday, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor reiterated claims of wage theft against the team in addition to accusing team of violating conflict of interest laws.

“This year, we discovered the team’s stadium manager Jim Mercurio had received or purchased stock in two companies that were granted stadium authority contracts with the team,” said Gillmor. “That’s a clear conflict of interest.”

She said that California Fair Political Practices Commission is currently investigating that situation.

“The City’s latest announcement is just another step in a self-destructive process they began years ago as part of a petty political vendetta. All of those efforts failed, just as this latest attempt will also fail,” the team statement read.

The 49ers management maintains the city’s actions are “in direct violation of the clear language of the relevant contracts” and the team is “entirely confident” they will prevail in the dispute.