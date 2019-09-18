SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman died and another person is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
The 1-alarm blaze first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave. also claimed the life of a dog, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters were performing CPR on the two people rescued before they were transported. The fire was under control at about 3:10 a.m.
A neighbor told KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward that a father and daughter lived at the home, and that the daughter, who recently started law school, had died in the fire.
A neighbor tells us a father and daughter lived here. The daughter just started law school at @usfca. They had lost the mother to cancer a few years ago and were still recovering from THAT, now this. Their family dog died, too. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/fO2tm5toJu
— Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) September 18, 2019
The home suffered major damage, but a dollar amount wasn’t immediately provided.
No further information is immediately available.
