SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman died and another person is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The 1-alarm blaze first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave.  also claimed the life of a dog, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters were performing CPR on the two people rescued before they were transported. The fire was under control at about 3:10 a.m.

A neighbor told KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward that a father and daughter lived at the home, and that the daughter, who recently started law school, had died in the fire.

The home suffered major damage, but a dollar amount wasn’t immediately provided.

No further information is immediately available.

