



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the great early exponents of the stoner rock sound returns to the Bottom of the Hill when SoCal greats Nebula are joined by fellow LA heavyweights Sasquatch and local psych heroes Turn Me On Dead Man.

Guitarist Eddie Glass and drummer Ruben Romano made up half of the seminal line-up of SoCal stoner quartet Fu Manchu on the band’s first three albums, including the landmark third record In Search Of… before Glass and Romano split from the group in 1997 to form Nebula. Joined by bassist Mark Abshire (who had played with Fu Manchu and guitarist Scott Hill’s early hardcore punk band, Virulence), the power trio mined a similar but more expansive style of heavy psychedelia on its early EPs for Relapse Records and Man’s Ruin.

Those recordings and a growing popularity from regular touring led Seattle-based label Sub Pop to sign Nebula. The band’s muscular, mind-expanding debut for the imprint — To the Center — was produced by noted Northwestern studio guru Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Zeke; more recently High on Fire and Windhand) and featured Mudhoney’s Mark Arm singing on a cover of the Iggy and the Stooges song “I Need Somebody.” The trio continued to refine it’s howling take on the Blue Cheer/Stooges template the Sub Pop follow-up Charged and 2003’s Atomic Ritual recorded with Masters of Reality guitarist Chris Goss.

Glass would cycle through a number of bandmates as time went on with Abshire departing after the recording of Charged and main songwriting collaborator Romano leaving in 2007 prior to the trio signing a deal with Tee Pee Records, who released Nebula’s last album in 2009. The following year, the threesome decided to take an extended hiatus with Glass citing the wear and tear of regular touring as the impetus for a long break.

It wouldn’t be until 2017 that Glass would contact latter era bassist Tom Davies about possibly reconvening the band to write new music. Bringing Blaak Heat drummer Michael Amster onboard, the group began playing around Southern California and elsewhere, including an appearance at last year’s Stoned and Dusted Festival in Joshua Tree and the SF and LA dates of the Heavy Psych Sounds Fest in May organized by the label of the same name. Heavy Psych Sounds also released the band’s first new album in a decade when it issued Holy S–t in June to solid reviews.

For this return to the Bottom of the Hill Sunday presented by local show promoter Subliminal SF, Nebula will be joined by fellow SoCal stoner rock stalwarts Sasquatch. Founded in Los Angeles in 2001 by Philadelphia transplant Keith Gibbs (guitar/vocals) and Detroit expats Rick Ferrante (drums) and Clayton Charles (bass), the band mined a mix of early ’70s hard rock with more modern grunge influences like Soundgarden. While Clayton would depart by 2007 (former Tummler and Volume bassist Jason Casanova took his place), the band has managed a string of solid releases for noted heavy rock imprint Small Stone Records. The band’s most recent effort, Maneuvers, came out in 2017. Local openers and fellow Heavy Psych Sounds band Turn Me On Dead Man has been playing its epic, Bowie/Bolan-esque space rock at paint-peeling volume since the early 2000s. DJ Sasquatch Borracho spins heavy sounds before and between bands.

Nebula, Sasquatch and Turn Me On Dead Man

Sunday, March 21, 8 p.m. $15

Bottom of the Hill