REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A pedestrian and three others were injured Wednesday morning when a Redwood City police officer lost control of his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit of home invasion robbery suspects, authorities said.

The incident began with a 911 call at 9:47 a.m. reporting a possible home invasion robbery in progress in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue involving four masked males suspects.

A K-9 Patrol Officer responded and at some point lost control of his vehicle as it was traveling southbound on El Camino Real on the wet roadway and struck the center median.

The vehicle careened across the center median, striking an adult male pedestrian. It then continued into the opposing lanes of traffic and collided with two other vehicles traveling northbound on El Camino Real.

The pedestrian was transported to a local trauma hospital for his injuries, which police said were believed to be serious.

The officer involved in the collision — a -12-year veteran — was also transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The police canine riding in the patrol car did not appear injured but was examined by a veterinarian.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the collision were assessed for injuries by responding paramedics and released at the scene.

The Redwood City Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), with assistance of the CHP’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the collision.