BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A fire on the BART tracks in El Cerrito halted service on the Richmond line in the East Bay Thursday night for about an hour, according to BART officials.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted shortly after 5:30 p.m. that an equipment problem had stopped service between the North Berkeley and Richmond stations.

Some Twitter users commenting on the post suggested that there could be a possible fire on the tracks, but there was no confirmation from transit officials.

BART officials later clarified that the problem was “a blown equipment issue.” AC Transit bus lines 79 and 7.

BART later confirmed that there was a fire on the tracks at the El Cerrito Del Norte station. El Cerrito firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, according to BART.

Officials said BART service was restored on the Richmond line shortly before 6:30 p.m. Riders should expect some residual delays.

The equipment problems comes after a fatal train strike of a person who purposely got on the tracks at the Powell Street station in San Francisco shut down the station and limited service for about two and a half hours.

