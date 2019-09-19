SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Powell Street BART station has been closed Thursday afternoon due to a major medical emergency, according to transit officials.

Around 2 p.m., a person was reported on the tracks at the station while a train approached, and a collision may have occurred, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted about the emergency just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

There is a station closure at Powell St. due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 19, 2019

San Francisco Fire Department officials later confirmed that a person was struck by a train in the station.

Powell Street BART closed for incident on tracks. SFFD says a person was struck by a train @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/dc2xcFFXA5 — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) September 19, 2019

BART officials said that trains were running through the station on a single track during the station closure, but trains were not stopping at the station. The closure is causing a major delay in the East Bay direction.

BART said mutual aid was available via Muni in San Francisco to get around the closure.

There is a major delay at Powell St. in the East Bay direction due to a major medical emergency. Mutual aid is available from Muni. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 19, 2019

Transbay bus service is available from AC Transit bus NL departing from the 19th Street station to San Francisco and from Salesforce Transit Center headed to 19th Street station in Oakland. BART said Muni and AC Transit will accept BART tickets as fare for the duration of the station closure.