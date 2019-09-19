Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Gunshots were reportedly fired Thursday evening on the campus of San Jose State University, a campus spokeswoman said.
University police issued an alert shortly before 7 p.m. Shots were apparently fired near the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library near East San Fernando and South Fourth streets, university spokeswoman Robin McElhatton.
San Jose and university police have responded. People are encouraged to avoid the area.
