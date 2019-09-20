SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Twenty-three states have sued to stop the Trump administration from revoking California’s authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the lawsuit filed Friday, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board.
The Trump administration on Thursday revoked California’s authority to set its own auto emission standards. The state has had that power for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.
The lawsuit argues that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not have the authority to revoke California’s waiver.
“Two courts have already upheld California’s emissions standards, rejecting the argument the Trump Administration resurrects to justify its misguided Preemption Rule. Yet, the Administration insists on attacking the authority of California and other states to tackle air pollution and protect public health,” Becerra said in a press release.
Four automakers have said they would voluntarily follow California’s standards.
Newsom called the Trump administration’s rollback of state authority “politically motivated.”
“California won’t bend to the President’s reckless and politically motivated attacks on our clean car waiver,” said Newsom. “We’ll hold the line in court to defend our children’s health, save consumers money at the pump and protect our environment.”
