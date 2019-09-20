PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — A fast-moving grass fire in Placer County has grown to 150 acres and is zero percent contained Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Cal Fire first posted about the so-called Baseline Fire burning off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane north of Rio Linda at about 3 p.m.
#BaselineFire off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane, north of Rio Linda in Placer County is 150 acres. pic.twitter.com/zx4CmjnNSl
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 20, 2019
The Placer County Sheriff tweeted that Baseline Road was closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Road because of the fire.
🛑Baseline Road is closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Rod die to a vegetation fire. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w4qmIa3M6t
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 20, 2019
The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that Cal Fire and Placer County fire crews had worked together to mitigate a structure threat. They received assistance from Sacramento Metro Fire, Rosevile Fire, Penryn Fire and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
#BaselineFire Baseline Road Country Acres Lane (Placer County). Cal Fire/Placer County firefighters have mitigated the structure threat assisted by Sac Metro Fire, Roseville Fire, Penryn fire, South Placer fire, Placer County Sheriff's Office 150 acres burning in grass. pic.twitter.com/BEsMpSaocU
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 20, 2019
The fire is currently at zero percent containment.
#BaselineFire is currently at 150 acres. @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/Dv1adAKmz8
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 20, 2019
