PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — A fast-moving grass fire in Placer County has grown to 150 acres and is zero percent contained Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cal Fire first posted about the so-called Baseline Fire burning off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane north of Rio Linda at about 3 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff tweeted that Baseline Road was closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Road because of the fire.

The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that Cal Fire and Placer County fire crews had worked together to mitigate a structure threat. They received assistance from Sacramento Metro Fire, Rosevile Fire, Penryn Fire and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is currently at zero percent containment.

 

