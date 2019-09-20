Filed Under:Cal Fire, Calaveras Reservoir, Fire, Grass fire, Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Santa Clara County are battling a two-acre fire burning at the Calaveras Reservoir Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The Cal Fire Santa Clara County unit tweeted about the fire at about 1 p.m. It is burning east of Milpitas.

