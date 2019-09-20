Comments
SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Santa Clara County are battling a two-acre fire burning at the Calaveras Reservoir Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
The Cal Fire Santa Clara County unit tweeted about the fire at about 1 p.m. It is burning east of Milpitas.
Firefighters are battling a 2 acre fire at Calaveras Reservoir east of Milpitas (Santa Clara County). #CalaverasFire pic.twitter.com/pocD2LbI5X
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 20, 2019
CBS SF is following this breaking story and will provide new information as it becomes available.
