PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews have stopped the forward spread of a fast-moving grass fire in Placer County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cal Fire first posted about the so-called Baseline Fire burning off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane north of Rio Linda at about 3 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff tweeted that Baseline Road was closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Road because of the fire.

The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that Cal Fire and Placer County fire crews had worked together to mitigate a structure threat. They received assistance from Sacramento Metro Fire, Rosevile Fire, Penryn Fire and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 4:22 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was 30 percent contained and had grown to 233 acres, but the forward spread had stopped.

An hour later, crews had increased containment to 90 percent. The fire had grown to just over 600 acres.

 

