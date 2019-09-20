PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews have stopped the forward spread of a fast-moving grass fire in Placer County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cal Fire first posted about the so-called Baseline Fire burning off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane north of Rio Linda at about 3 p.m.

#BaselineFire off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane, north of Rio Linda in Placer County is 150 acres. pic.twitter.com/zx4CmjnNSl — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 20, 2019

The Placer County Sheriff tweeted that Baseline Road was closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Road because of the fire.

🛑Baseline Road is closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Rod die to a vegetation fire. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w4qmIa3M6t — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 20, 2019

The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that Cal Fire and Placer County fire crews had worked together to mitigate a structure threat. They received assistance from Sacramento Metro Fire, Rosevile Fire, Penryn Fire and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

#BaselineFire Baseline Road Country Acres Lane (Placer County). Cal Fire/Placer County firefighters have mitigated the structure threat assisted by Sac Metro Fire, Roseville Fire, Penryn fire, South Placer fire, Placer County Sheriff's Office 150 acres burning in grass. pic.twitter.com/BEsMpSaocU — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 20, 2019

As of 4:22 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was 30 percent contained and had grown to 233 acres, but the forward spread had stopped.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #BaselineFire off Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane, north of Rio Linda in Placer County is 233 acres and 30% contained. Forward spread stopped. pic.twitter.com/S45hO6Q0yu — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) September 20, 2019

An hour later, crews had increased containment to 90 percent. The fire had grown to just over 600 acres.