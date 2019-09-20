SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. bondholders and wildfire victims have joined forces and proposed their own reorganization plan as they try to wrest control of the bankrupt San Francisco-based company from its stockholders.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the two groups told PG&E’s bankruptcy judge Thursday their proposal would include a $24 billion settlement to pay everyone owed money because of fires started by the company’s power lines in recent years.
PG&E has offered to pay individual victims from a trust capped at $8.4 billion and reached settlements with insurers and local governments of $11 billion and $1 billion, respectively.
According to their plan, bondholders would invest $28.4 billion in exchange for a 58.8% stake in the utility’s parent PG&E Corp., diluting the firms who currently own shares of the company.
