SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A woman suspected in a violent robbery of another woman for her purse was tracked down and arrested while aboard an Alameda County Transit bus, police said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Estudillo Ave. and Bancroft Ave.

San Leandro police said multiple witnesses saw a woman, later identified as 24-year old Felicia Santos of Alameda, who grabbed another woman’s purse as she was walking. The victim resisted and struggled with the suspect until she fell onto the ground.

Witnesses told police that the purse-snatcher continued to struggle with the victim and began dragging by pulling on the purse until the victim let go.

Police said Santos then ran away and boarded a nearby AC Transit bus. Witnesses pointed to bus out to arriving police officers as it was leaving.

Patrol officers then located the bus, conducted a traffic stop, boarded the bus and found Santos aboard along with the victim’s purse, police said.

“This violent suspect was located and apprehended with the public’s assistance,” said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Isaac Benabou in a prepared statement. “The witnesses were able to call 9-1-1 and provided vital information that led to the suspect’s location and arrest.”

Santos was booked into the San Leandro jail on robbery charges. She was scheduled for a September 23rd appearance at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.