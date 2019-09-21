SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a pit bull fatally mauled a 13-month-old boy in an unprovoked attack in the child’s home.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the boy died in a “horrible tragedy” Friday in Granite Bay, which is about 25 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Officials say deputies responded to the home around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released the boy’s name.
CBS SACRAMENTO: Granite Bay Neighborhood Shocked by Toddler’s Mauling Death
“It’s scary that it can happen so close to my house,” said Gavin Smith, who lives two houses down from where the toddler was mauled.
“When deputies responded to the scene, the relative that was watching the child was able to get the child away from the dog,” Scott said.
The dog was seized by Animal Control and detectives are investigating the fatality.
