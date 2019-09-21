



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died after a fight early Saturday in San Francisco and police chased down and arrested a suspect in the death, police said.

The fight was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Kansas Street.

When officers responded they found the victim, described as male.

The suspect fled and they captured him after a brief chase, police said.

The victim died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco police department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

