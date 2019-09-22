



By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An acclaimed psychedelic hard rock band from Japan that has a history dating back 30 years, the Dynamite Masters Blues Quartet aka DMBQ plays it’s first Bay Area show in over a decade at the Starline Social Club Tuesday night.

Founded in 1989 by guitarist/singer Shinji Masuko (at the time better known as a writer with regular columns in several music and cultural magazines), DMBQ came together in Hokkaido with bassist Ryuuichi Watanabe and drummer Yuka Yoshimura (who would later gain notoriety as a member of experimental band OOI)O, an offshoot of Japanese noise terrorists Boredoms).

Using the heavy blues rock of Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin as a jumping off point, DMBQ relocated to Tokyo and established a strong reputation with their ferociously psychedelic and chaotic live performances. It took several years before the band finally released its noisy eponymous debut album in 1996, but by that time the group had expanded to a quartet and firmly established its place on the forefront of Japan’s experimental scene.

The prolific band would release a series of albums for a variety of Japanese labels, eventually signing to Sony’s Japanese imprint Parco. While Yoshimura would depart the band after the release of their 2004 album Esoteric Black Hair on the eve of DMBQ’s first tour of the U.S., they soldiered on with the addition of former Shonen Knife drummer Mana “China” Nishiura, blowing away American club audiences with their out-of-control onstage theatrics and powerful performances.

DMBQ scored its first American label deal with Northwestern garage-rock imprint Estrus, quickly recording and releasing The Essential Sounds from the Far East in 2005 while continuing a relentless touring schedule in the States. Sadly, a serious tour van accident while traveling on the East Coast would take the life of drummer Nishiura and injure the other band members as well as their Bay Area based booking and tour manager, Michelle Cable. After a period of mourning, DMBQ regrouped with new drummer Shinji Wada and returned to the U.S. for another successful tour.

After a few more years of activity that concentrated on performances in their native country, the band would eventually go on hiatus before eventually resurfacing with a new trio line-up featuring Masuko, Wada and former OOIOO bassist Maki. Last year, DMBQ released Keeenly, their first new album in 13 years in Japan. After a Japanese tour supporting garage/psych talent Ty Segall, he would issue the album in the States on his God? imprint in partnership long established indie label Drag City. DMBQ plays its first local date since the late 2000s when it makes a triumphant return to the Bay Area Tuesday at the Starline Social Club. Improvisational SF psych band 3 Leafs opens the show.

DMBQ with 3 Leafs

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $20

Starline Social Club