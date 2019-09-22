CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night after running into a car on Interstate Highway 80 at the south end of the eastbound Carquinez Bridge before being thrown over the side of the bridge and onto the railroad tracks below, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Sunday. Both the motorcycle and a car were headed east on I-80 just past the Pomona Street onramp in Crockett, an unincorporated community just south of Vallejo in Contra Costa County.
The Contra Costa County coroner has been called to the area under the Carquinez Bridge on the Crockett side. Early indications are that the driver of the car was not injured.
Further details were not immediately available.
