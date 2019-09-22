PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Friday after buying candy for a 12-year-old girl, taking her to a local canal and obtaining her phone number, Pleasanton police said Saturday.

Muneer Hassan, with residences in both Dublin and San Leandro, was arrested on one felony count of suspicion of annoying and molesting a minor, one felony count of failing to register as a sex offender and an outstanding drug-related warrant.

Police said Hassan is suspected of approaching two 12-year-old girls at Creekside Park on West Las Positas Boulevard in Pleasanton and engaging them in conversation. Police said Hassan allegedly convinced one of the girls to leave the park with him, bought candy for her at a nearby convenience store and took her to a canal off Santa Rita Road, where he obtained her cell phone number.

The girl went home and reported the incident to her parents, who then called police.

Police said the girl reported having suffered no physical or sexual assault was reported.

Police of Friday identified Hassan as the suspect, and went to Hassan’s home that day and arrested him without incident.

