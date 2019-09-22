SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five residents were forced to relocate after a blaze at a north San Jose care home residence early Sunday morning, according to San Jose Fire Department.
The fire, first reported at the Keene Care facility at 4900 Massachusetts Drive at 4:09 a.m., was contained at about 4:50 a.m., Fire Captain Pete Caponio said.
According to Caponio, nobody was injured due to the blaze but three of the residents were taken to other Keene Care homes. Two others who required more definitive care were taken to hospitals. Two staff members were also displaced.
Caponio said the blaze started near a backyard fence and spread into the entire attic of the home. All the residents of the home were evacuated and a parakeet was saved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but Caponio said it doesn’t appear suspicious. No America Red Cross assistance was needed.
