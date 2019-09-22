ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Westbound state Highway 4 between Contra Loma Boulevard/L Street in Antioch and Loveridge Road in Pittsburg was shut down for about 90 minutes Sunday afternoon as law enforcement officials “rendered safe” a suspected pipe bomb found in an abandoned vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP found the abandoned vehicle about 1 p.m. Sunday alongside the westbound lanes of the freeway, and diverted traffic off the highway at L Street and allowed it back on at Loveridge.
The Walnut Creek Police Department’s bomb squad explosive ordnance disposal unit was called in, and neutralized the device described by the CHP as “something similar to a pipe bomb.”
All lanes of Highway 4 were open by 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said.
