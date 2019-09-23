



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Fare evasion is a $25 million dollar a year problem for BART, according to the agency. BART says based on its survey, it’s a top concern for riders. The agency shared new options for gates up for consideration later this week.

The first one is a swing style gate. It is modern and comparable to the existing one in terms of reliability.

The second is a retractable barrier, though BART says it’s less reliable and harder to maintain than the current gates.

The third is similar to what is used in New York City subway stations.

“I think the third one is going to do it, because it reminds me of New York, it’s not hella easy to just hop over, you literally got to pay,” said Jovan Aziz of Oakland.

We shared the potential designs with riders at the Embarcadero station.

“Those are all pretty nice, they’re definitely going to prevent people from getting in there. This one in particular, it’s nice to look at to the eye, but I think these are great,” said Matthew Bross of American Canyon.

Rider Kate Loewen of San Francisco says she often sees fare evaders in action at the 12th Street station.

“The glass one looks more European from when I’ve traveled abroad, I feel like it’s more friendly than the New York style. Both of them seem like an upgrade, and I don’t think it will hurt,” she said.

This summer, BART ran a pilot program at its Richmond station with stacked fare gates. The agency said that particular style cut down fare evasion by more than 50%. At the Fruitvale station, a pop-up configuration did reduce fare evasion, but the design resulted in high maintenance costs, the agency said.

BART is expected to decide on one of these three designs at their board meeting this Thursday. Ultimately, the new solution will apply throughout the district