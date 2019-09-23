



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the most influential metal bands to ever emerge from Canada, headbanging futurists Voivod return to the Bay Area to deliver songs from their latest recording The Wake for a headlining show at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater Friday night.

Founded in 1982 in a small Quebec town, the quartet initially mixed elements of hardcore punk and thrash metal on raw early recordings like War and Pain and Rrröööaaarrr spotlit the corrosive guitar of principle songwriter Denis “Piggy” D’Amour, the distinctive delivery of singer Denis “Snake” Bélanger and the pummeling rhythm section of drummer Michel “Away” Langevin (who also created the group’s unique album art) and bassist Jean-Yves Thériault. Closer to the end of the decade, efforts like Killing Technology and Dimension Hatröss refined the band’s sound with added elements drawn from progressive rock (particularly Pink Floyd and their fellow countrymen Rush) and a science fiction bent to the lyrics of the two conceptually driven albums.

Their complex sound reached an apex with the release of Nothingface in 1989, which featured a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Astronomy Domine.” During the ’90s, the band would dilute their experimental metal with more of a psychedelic, alternative-rock sound with musical differences leading to the departure of Bélanger and bassist Jean-Yves “Blacky” Thériault. Bassist/singer Eric Forrest would fill the void, performing on the albums Negatron and Phobos, new recordings that pushed the sound in yet another direction with more of an industrial-metal influence.

The band would reunite with Bélanger for it’s tenth studio album in 2003 that also featured former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted playing four-string and handling production chores (the effort was also issued on his Chophouse record label). Tragically, D’Amour would succumb to colon cancer two years later, though the group would put out two posthumous albums that featured the guitarist’s last recorded works. Voivod would soldier on, bringing Thériault back into the fold and adding new guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain in 2008, who made his recorded debut with the widely acclaimed 2013 album, Target Earth.

While Thériault split from the band again in 2014, Voivod brought on new bassist Dominique “Rocky” Laroche to record and release the Post Society EP two years later that featured a cover of the Hawkwind classic “Silver Machine.” The band would take its time writing the songs for Voivod’s latest conceptual epic, but upon it’s release last year, The Wake was hailed by critics and fans alike as one of the quartet’s career-best efforts.

For their first Bay Area show in three years, Voivod headlines the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma Friday night, topping a mammoth five-band bill. The group will be joined by current tour partners: Boston-based technical death metal outfit Revocation, like-minded Austrian band Psycroptic, SoCal death metal crew Skeletal Remain and British prog-metal group Conjurer.

Voivod

Friday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. $25

Phoenix Theater