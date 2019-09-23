By HOODLINE

Here’s all the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition: a ramen restaurant is coming to Grand Lake, a long-awaited outdoor margarita garden is finally open and dogs are invited to an Oktoberfest celebration in Temescal.

Opening

Grand Lake

Dozo Ramen (3415 Grand Ave.)

Hoodline tipster Chris H. alerted us that Dozo Ramen is coming to the former JJ Burger spot on Grand Avenue. A full-service restaurant on the ground floor was approved by the city. According to the permit application, the 990 square-foot space will have two employees. A sign posted on its door indicates an opening date sometime next month. Diners can expect Japanese cuisine with rice and noodles on the menu. No more details are available yet.

Update

Jack London Square

Nido’s Backyard (104 Oak St.)

In the works for the last couple of years, the colorful Nido’s Backyard, an expansion of Jack London Square mainstay Nido, is now open.

Nido owners and husband-and-wife team Silvia and Corey McCollow say the city of Oakland forced them to design and build a new crosswalk on city-owned property, which significantly delayed their grand opening plans for Nido’s Backyard, and also prompted the launch of a fundraiser.

As we previously reported, expect an outdoor “margarita garden”, serving the restaurant’s signature tequila and mezcal cocktails, alongside tacos and quesadillas from a wood-fired grill. Margaritas will also be served in pitchers on draft. Kids and dogs will be welcome, and the space will also play host to live music. Their full menu is available online.

Special Event

Temescal

Puptoberfest at Bierhaus (360 40th St.)

Bierhaus will host an Oktoberfest event dedicated to the pups of the city this Sunday, called Puptoberfest. Ten percent of all sales for the day go to Friends of Oakland Animal Services to support the city’s open-door shelter, event organizers said.

Expect an all-day happy hour as well as a free order of hand-cut Kennebec Fries for pet parents. For those guests who are still looking for a furry friend to take home, some adoptable dogs will also be taking a field trip to Bierhaus on that day.