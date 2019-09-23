



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas & Electric has determined that fire weather conditions had not deteriorated to a point Monday when they would need to shut off power in Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties as a wildfire precaution.

The utility tweeted at 12 p.m. — “We are NOT projecting a Monday 9/23 evening Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event for Lake, Napa, and Sonoma counties in the North Bay. PG&E will continue to closely monitor the weather for Monday night and again for Tuesday’s 9/24 potential PSPS event.”

A short time before the PG&E announcement, Sonoma County officials Monday declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a possible shut down.

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff: Map of potential shutoff areas

Sign Up for Emergency Alerts: Napa County | Sonoma County

“Our staff has been diligently planning to adequately respond to the effects of this event,” Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt said. “However, we want to remind our residents that the decision to turn off the power and the speed at which it is restored is planned and managed solely by PG&E.”

The utility did confirm it was shutting off power about 21,000 customers in three counties — portions of Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills.

PG&E put the PSPS plan in place in the wake of several devastating blazes in the past two years that were started by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures were forecast in the region through Wednesday, and authorities issued an extreme fire danger warning for some areas.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph (80 kmph) in the northern Sierra and foothills, and between 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 kph) in the Sacramento Valley and near the Pacific coast, the National Weather Service said.

The utility first cut off power preemptively to thousands of customers last October, affecting some 87,000 Northern California customers. The move prompted complaints and demands for reimbursement.

In January, the company sought bankruptcy protection, saying it could not afford an estimated $30 billion in potential damages from lawsuits stemming from catastrophic wildfires.

Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the claims from fires that include a November 2018 blaze that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 86 people.

The settlement, confirmed Monday, is subject to bankruptcy court approval.

It’s important for PG&E to pull itself from bankruptcy protection because it will be a big part of a wildfire fund set up to help California’s major utilities pay future claims as climate change makes wildfires more frequent and severe,

Southern California Edison said Sunday it was considering widely scattered public safety power shutdowns that would affect 10,240 customers in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties as forecasters predicted gusty Santa Ana winds.