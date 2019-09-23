



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting out windows at San Jose State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library has been charged with attempted murder and other counts, authorities said.

Joseph “Joey” Vicencio, who was arrested on Sunday, was scheduled to make his first court appearance on charges stemming from discharging a weapon on the San Jose State campus last week.

Vicencio has been charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm in a gross negligent manner and possession of a firearm in public.

Police were summoned at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a shots fired call in the 100 block of East San Fernando Street, where they found damage to the parking structure and the school’s library.

Multiple rounds had been fired in various directions. No victims were located.

Detectives canvassed the area, talked to witnesses and obtained photos of someone seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Sanfilippo of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (408)

464-8379 or 4186@sanjoseca.gov.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed