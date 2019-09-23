



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County officials Monday declared a state of emergency in an abundance of caution in the event that PG&E shuts off power to prevent wildfires during the predicted upcoming heat wave in the region.

PG&E had estimated 33,000 customers in Sonoma County and 10,500 in Napa County could lose power in an event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff. Residents should be prepared for the possibility of power being shut down between around 8 P.M. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the utility.

The potential shutdown could affect most of Sonoma County including the city of Santa Rosa and east to the Sonoma Valley. PG&E officials said they would begin restoring power around 6 a.m. Tuesday, but power could remain off for several days.

However, shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, PG&E announced it was not projecting that a power shutoff would happen Monday evening in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties.

Monday #PSPS event update: We are NOT projecting a Monday 9/23 evening PSPS event for Lake, Napa, and Sonoma counties in the North Bay. PG&E will continue to closely monitor the weather for Monday night and again for Tuesday’s 9/24 potential PSPS event: https://t.co/oJleGnvcT2 pic.twitter.com/FVEA4Ikamq — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 23, 2019

A second Public Safety Power Shutoff may occur Tuesday at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, and it could take 24 to 48 hours to restore power, county officials said.

“Our staff has been diligently planning to adequately respond to the effects of this event,” Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt said. “However, we want to remind our residents that the decision to turn off the power and the speed at which it is restored is planned and managed solely by PG&E.”

Sonoma County activated its Emergency Operation Center at 9 a.m. Monday and is preparing a plan that describes potential challenges and provides a coordinated response, the county said in a news release.

“The ramifications of these kinds of events are extensive; prolonged power outages could impact public safety systems, including emergency alerts,” Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said. “Residents should be aware of their surroundings as the weather forecast does not include an elevated fire danger.”

The National Weather Service Sunday issued a red flag fire weather danger warning from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Wednesday in anticipation of a rapid increase in temperatures from Monday into Tuesday.

The warning applies to the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills including the Diablo Range, for locations at 1,000 feet elevation and higher, meteorologist Roger Gass said.

