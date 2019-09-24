SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Suisun City are responding to a two-alarm vegetation fire near Highway 12 late Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Suisun City Fire Department sent engines to the fire that was burning in the area of Highway 12 and Webster Street after it was first reported at around 4 p.m.

Suisun City Police tweeted about at around 4:20 p.m, saying that the fire was near the Main Street train station.

There is currently a grass fire west of the Main Street train station near Webster St. Please stay clear of the area. No structures threatened. — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) September 24, 2019

There were no specific details on the size of the fire or how many units had responded.

Video from Chopper 5 showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area and at least on helicopter doing water drops.

Capitol Corridor Train 543 was delayed approximately 20 minutes due to the fire. Smoke from the fire appeared to be affecting Highway 12 traffic as well.