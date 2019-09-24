SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An elderly man reported missing in Antioch over the weekend was found safe in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, police said.
George Pack, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday after he failed to return home from visiting a friend, Antioch police said.
Pack was possibly driving his red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder with California license plate No. 3HLV677 with a San Francisco 49ers spare tire cover on the back, according to police.
At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, San Francisco police found Pack on foot in the city’s South Of Market neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital for observation and is in stable condition, police said.
Pack’s Nissan vehicle has not yet been found. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.
