(CBS News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the establishment of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Tuesday afternoon, setting up a dramatic constitutional clash just over a year before the presidential election.

One after another on Monday and Tuesday, Democrats from vulnerable House districts who had been resisting previous calls for impeachment came out in favor of initiating impeachment proceedings, citing concerns over Mr. Trump’s potential pressuring of a foreign leader to investigate a domestic political opponent.

