VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – All eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 have reopened following a vehicle collision that forced a full closure of both directions of the freeway early Tuesday morning near Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said one westbound lane has also reopened as of 6:47 a.m. just east of Cherry Glen Road, but all other lanes remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.
All lanes in both directions were closed earlier after the collision that involved a vehicle with a tanker that officers at the scene were worried would explode, the CHP said.
No further information is immediately available.
