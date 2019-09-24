Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A southbound Caltrain fatally struck a person on the tracks between the Capitol and Blossom Hill stations in San Jose, officials said Tuesday evening. This is Caltrain’s thirteenth fatality of 2019.
Train SB #156 struck the person, who Caltrain said was trespassing on the tracks, at approximately 5:08 p.m. All trains in the area are currently stopped.
There are around 364 passengers onboard SB #156, but there are no reported injuries onboard, Caltrain said. Commuters are advised to expect major delays, especially along Gilroy service routes.
Emergency personnel are on the scene. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) sent a bus to help with passengers on SB #156.
No other details were immediately available.
