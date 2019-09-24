SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police responding to a 911 call reporting a scooter theft early Tuesday discovered one of the suspects fatally injured in the street, authorities said.
According to the San Jose police, the call reporting the theft came in at 3:47 a.m. A man told dispatchers that three suspects had stolen his scooter.
Once on the scene in the 1100 block of Story Road, officers were guided to a suspect who was lying on the ground. When they went to handcuff him, they discovered he was unresponsive. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the suspect did not respond and was declared dead a short time later at a local hospital.
No other details have been released and police were investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
The identity of the deceased will be provided by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm identity and notify next of kin.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit were conducting a joint investigation. The case was also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant T.J. Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7857.
