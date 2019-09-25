MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A 68-year-old Missouri man allegedly traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area and then set six arson fires including a blaze that charred 128 acres near the Calaveras Reservoir last weekend, authorities said.
Officials said Freddie Graham, 68, of Lonejack, Missouri, was being held on 13 counts of arson and two counts of arson during state of emergency. If convicted he faces up to 22 years in prison.
Among the blazes Graham was accused of setting was the Reservoir Fire which ignited near the Calaveras Reservoir. The fire, which started as a series of six smaller fires burning south of the Santa Clara-Alameda County line, was first reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
It was not fully contained until Monday. There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.
