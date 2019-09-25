Comments
NAPA (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units were responding to a brush fire in a remote area of Napa south of Lake Berryessa, according to authorities.
Smoke from the vegetation fire on Capell Valley Road (CA Highway 128) was visible on the Mount Vaca camera at around 3:15 p.m., Cal Fire said.
The fire had reportedly grown to 3-5 acres as of around 3:30 p.m. There are ground units and air support in route to help battle the fire.
CBS SF is monitoring this breaking story and will report any new developments as they become available.
