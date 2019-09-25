BAY AREA HEAT:Red Flag Warning, Heat Advisory, Cooling Centers
Filed Under:Mare Island, Vallejo, Wildfire, Wildfires

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted in a rural area of Mare Island early Wednesday quickly growing to 3 acres, authorities said.

Fire Engineer Kevin Brown said firefighters were dispatched for a smoke investigation at 3:10 p.m. before a working fire was reported at 3:40 p.m. The response quickly was elevated to 4 alarms as the blaze gained ground in the Red Flag Warning fire conditions.

According to Brown, at least 20 firefighters were at the scene on the south end of the island at the Mare Island preserve with others including Calfire dispatched as mutual aid.

Fire officials said the blaze may have been started by someone who cut down two PG&E power poles.

Access to the rural area was difficult. Single track roads, ridges and cliffs were slowing the firefighters response.

No evacuations have been ordered.

