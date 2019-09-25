VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted in a rural area of Mare Island early Wednesday quickly growing to 3 acres, authorities said.
Fire Engineer Kevin Brown said firefighters were dispatched for a smoke investigation at 3:10 p.m. before a working fire was reported at 3:40 p.m. The response quickly was elevated to 4 alarms as the blaze gained ground in the Red Flag Warning fire conditions.
According to Brown, at least 20 firefighters were at the scene on the south end of the island at the Mare Island preserve with others including Calfire dispatched as mutual aid.
Fire officials said the blaze may have been started by someone who cut down two PG&E power poles.
A brush fire has been reported on Mare Island early this morning to the W/SW of #Vallejo. This can be seen on #GOES17 Satellite Imagery. Please remain alert and listen to any advice from local fire/law enforcement. #MareIsland pic.twitter.com/ZEILfrh0u3
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 25, 2019
Access to the rural area was difficult. Single track roads, ridges and cliffs were slowing the firefighters response.
No evacuations have been ordered.
