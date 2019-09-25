BAY AREA HEAT:Red Flag Warning, Heat Advisory, Cooling Centers
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire displaced one and damaged three homes Wednesday evening in San Francisco’s Bayview District, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 6:27 p.m. at 25, 29 and 31 Thornton Ave. near Third Street.

Fire officials initially said the fire was at 27 Thornton Ave. Firefighters were evacuated from at least one structure because the roof collapsed. All firefighters escaped injury, fire officials said.

No residents were injured. The fire is under control and the cause is under investigation.

Homes at 25 and 31 Thornton Ave. sustained minor damage and are habitable while 29 Thornton Ave. sustained major damage, according to fire officials.

