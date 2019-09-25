SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted due to a passenger getting stuck in the plane’s bathroom Wednesday evening.
United Airlines Flight 1554 was heading to San Francisco International Airport from Washington, D.C. but was diverted to Denver International Airport, according to CBS Denver.
Well folks it’s never a dull moment on @united , we have to make an “emergency landing” in Denver because a passenger got stuck in the bathroom. You can’t make this up…also the Wi-Fi is crappy and there is no way for me to charge my phone, happy travels. #unitedairlines pic.twitter.com/FHieakiO7Z
— TK (@taylorkkimber) September 26, 2019
DIA officials said the Denver Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. to help the person stuck in the bathroom. It was unclear how the person initially got stuck, officials said. No one was injured.
According to Flight Aware, the flight is now departing from Denver at 9:30 p.m. MDT and is scheduled to arrive at SFO around 11 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
