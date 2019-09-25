BAY AREA HEAT:Red Flag Warning, Heat Advisory, Cooling Centers
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:30 PMBig Brother
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Flight diverted, San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco News, SFO, United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted due to a passenger getting stuck in the plane’s bathroom Wednesday evening.

United Airlines Flight 1554 was heading to San Francisco International Airport from Washington, D.C. but was diverted to Denver International Airport, according to CBS Denver.

DIA officials said the Denver Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. to help the person stuck in the bathroom. It was unclear how the person initially got stuck, officials said. No one was injured.

According to Flight Aware, the flight is now departing from Denver at 9:30 p.m. MDT and is scheduled to arrive at SFO around 11 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments