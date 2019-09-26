ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A fleet of 50 bicycles belonging to a bike education nonprofit were stolen from a school in Alameda on Wednesday.
Cycles of Change, a nonprofit based in East Oakland, said the bikes, 150 helmets and tools and other equipment had been stored in a rented U-Haul truck and was locked and parked in front of Maya Lin School on Taylor Avenue.
Alameda police were not immediately available to provide any other details about the theft.
Cycles of Change, which works with schools around Alameda County on bicycle education and safety programs, is now seeking donations of bikes or money to replace the bikes that were stolen.
People can find out more about donation guidelines and locations at the Cycles of Change website.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.